Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 1.04 crore

Net profit of Marg Techno-Projects declined 62.50% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.041.1742.3146.150.080.140.050.110.030.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp