Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RDC Concrete (India) standalone net profit rises 57.38% in the September 2024 quarter

RDC Concrete (India) standalone net profit rises 57.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.70% to Rs 552.75 crore

Net profit of RDC Concrete (India) rose 57.38% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.70% to Rs 552.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 450.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales552.75450.48 23 OPM %7.616.85 -PBDT30.2619.60 54 PBT12.865.40 138 NP9.606.10 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals slow start for India markets; Asian markets decline

LIVE news: UP government forms 5-member panel to look into farmers' demands

Pernod Ricard denies breaching Indian law, internal probe claims violation

Trump's lawyers urge judge to drop his hush money criminal conviction

Microchip Technology pauses Chips Act application amid inventory woes

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story