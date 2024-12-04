RDC Concrete (India) standalone net profit rises 57.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.70% to Rs 552.75 croreNet profit of RDC Concrete (India) rose 57.38% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.70% to Rs 552.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 450.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales552.75450.48 23 OPM %7.616.85 -PBDT30.2619.60 54 PBT12.865.40 138 NP9.606.10 57
