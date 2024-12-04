Wipro join hands with Netskope to optimize cybersecurity

Wipro announced partnership with Netskope, a secure access service edge (SASE) leader to optimize and improve cybersecurity outcomes for people, processes, and technology investments.

Wipros CyberTransform Optimization Service, powered by Netskope, analyzes organizations current cybersecurity and infrastructure investments, provides consolidation guidelines, and delivers cost-optimized methods resulting in improved business performance.

Wipros CyberTransform Optimization Service, powered by Netskope, leverages Wipros proprietary Automated Regulatory Compliance (ArC), a content service that monitors industry-specific national and international regulatory amendments, and Netskopes Valueskope platform, a SaaS-based offering providing detailed financial analyses and tailored business cases.

Saugat Sindhu, Global Head, Advisory Services, Cybersecurity and Risk Services, Wipro, said, Many organizations today face the challenge of managing application sprawl with distributed technologies in their cybersecurity operations, through this partnership with Netskope, we will be able to deliver tailored SASE business cases and comprehensive financial analyses, enabling our clients to optimize their cybersecurity spend and achieve superior performance outcomes. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation and value for our enterprise clients.

David Klippel, VP of Business Value Services, Netskope, said, Wipro CyberTransform SM Optimization Service, powered by Netskope, provides clients with a comprehensive view of SASE economic and productivity benefits for different network and security transformation scenarios, enabling them to make faster and better decisions to reach desired business outcomes, Netskope is pleased to extend its partnership with Wipro to enhance their Advisory and consulting service in optimizing cybersecurity and infrastructure cost and performance against strategic business outcomes.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

The IT giants consolidated net profit grew 6.85% to Rs 3,208.8 crore on 1.54% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 22,301.6 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25. On year on year (YoY) basis, the IT firms net profit grew 21.26% while revenue fell 0.95% in Q2 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.21% to end at Rs 291.70 on the BSE on Tuesday, 3 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News