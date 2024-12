JFC Finance (India) standalone net profit declines 39.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.08% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of JFC Finance (India) declined 39.58% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 36.08% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.620.9737.1065.980.410.650.390.640.290.48

