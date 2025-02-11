Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 247.17 points or 3.55% at 6716.02 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Anant Raj Ltd (down 6.4%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 5.46%),Sobha Ltd (down 4.92%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 4.77%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 4.12%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were SignatureGlobal India Ltd (down 3.86%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.26%), DLF Ltd (down 3.1%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.76%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.78%).

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1715.47 or 3.5% at 47319.41.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 433.15 points or 2.97% at 14167.84.

The Nifty 50 index was down 306.7 points or 1.31% at 23074.9.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1000.58 points or 1.29% at 76311.22.

Also Read

On BSE,493 shares were trading in green, 3447 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News