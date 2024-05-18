Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 80.45 points or 1.03% at 7905.66 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.84%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.22%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.23%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.73%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 0.26%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.06%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (down 1.02%), Swan Energy Ltd (down 0.14%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.09%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 119.6 or 0.16% at 74036.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 43.35 points or 0.19% at 22509.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 406.57 points or 0.85% at 47998.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 88.61 points or 0.61% at 14597.07.

On BSE,2328 shares were trading in green, 753 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

