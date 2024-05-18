Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate shares gain

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 80.45 points or 1.03% at 7905.66 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.84%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.22%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.23%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.73%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 0.26%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.06%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (down 1.02%), Swan Energy Ltd (down 0.14%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.09%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 119.6 or 0.16% at 74036.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 43.35 points or 0.19% at 22509.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 406.57 points or 0.85% at 47998.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 88.61 points or 0.61% at 14597.07.

On BSE,2328 shares were trading in green, 753 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate shares gain

Capital Goods shares gain

Industrials shares gain

Market opens on higher note in special trading session; breadth strong

Hari Govind International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story