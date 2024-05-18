Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrials shares gain

Industrials shares gain

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 161.67 points or 1.13% at 14482.63 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 5%), Universal Cables Ltd (up 5%),GE T&D India Ltd (up 5%),Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd (up 5%),Bharat Bijlee Ltd (up 5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 5%), Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (up 5%), Dhunseri Ventures Ltd (up 5%), GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd (up 4.99%), and Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (up 4.93%).

On the other hand, Astral Ltd (down 3.92%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd (down 2.72%), and Atul Auto Ltd (down 2.02%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 119.6 or 0.16% at 74036.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 43.35 points or 0.19% at 22509.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 406.57 points or 0.85% at 47998.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 88.61 points or 0.61% at 14597.07.

On BSE,2328 shares were trading in green, 753 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

