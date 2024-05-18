Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.30% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.30% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.63% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.40% to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

