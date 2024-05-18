Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2024 quarter

May 18 2024
Sales rise 30.30% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.30% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.63% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.40% to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.430.33 30 1.581.25 26 OPM %69.7766.67 -70.8972.00 - PBDT0.300.22 36 1.070.89 20 PBT0.290.21 38 1.040.85 22 NP0.200.15 33 0.760.63 21

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

