Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Slips 0.83%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Slips 0.83%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 8.92% over last one month compared to 3.93% gain in BSE Auto index and 5.07% rise in the SENSEX

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell 0.83% today to trade at Rs 3059.25. The BSE Auto index is down 0.3% to quote at 53787.47. The index is up 3.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, TVS Motor Company Ltd decreased 0.81% and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd lost 0.8% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 30.66 % over last one year compared to the 14.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 8.92% over last one month compared to 3.93% gain in BSE Auto index and 5.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1394 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 79045 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3221.1 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1575.25 on 24 Jan 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: India, China set to hold special representatives' meeting on Dec 18

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 350 pts to 81,400; Nifty at 24,550; RIL, Airtel, Nestle drag

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 4: Jadeja-Nitish continue after rain delay

Gravita India gains 6% after launching QIP; check floor price, issue size

Which newly listed stocks may see changes in Amfi stock reclassification?

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story