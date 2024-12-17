Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Slips 0.83%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 8.92% over last one month compared to 3.93% gain in BSE Auto index and 5.07% rise in the SENSEX

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell 0.83% today to trade at Rs 3059.25. The BSE Auto index is down 0.3% to quote at 53787.47. The index is up 3.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, TVS Motor Company Ltd decreased 0.81% and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd lost 0.8% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 30.66 % over last one year compared to the 14.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1394 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 79045 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3221.1 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1575.25 on 24 Jan 2024.

