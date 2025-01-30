Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Real Estate shares gain

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 187.73 points or 2.72% at 7079.45 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 4.92%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.4%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.11%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.94%),DLF Ltd (up 2.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 2.54%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.45%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.39%), SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 1.8%), and Anant Raj Ltd (up 1.15%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 504.27 or 1.03% at 49554.84.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 134.01 points or 0.92% at 14771.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.05 points or 0.18% at 23204.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 43.83 points or 0.06% at 76576.79.

On BSE,2278 shares were trading in green, 806 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

