Hitachi Energy India Ltd Spurts 18.01%

Hitachi Energy India Ltd gained 18.01% today to trade at Rs 11956.25. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.81% to quote at 62256.77. The index is down 8.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suzlon Energy Ltd increased 4.98% and Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd added 1.84% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 9.82 % over last one year compared to the 6.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd has lost 16.99% over last one month compared to 8.15% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 2.13% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2255 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4006 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 16534.5 on 11 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5590.55 on 30 Jan 2024.

