Industrials shares rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Industrials index rising 170.2 points or 1.28% at 13482.05 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Hitachi Energy India Ltd (up 17.69%), Jupiter Wagons Ltd (up 8.12%),K&R Rail Engineering Ltd (up 7.1%),Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (up 6.53%),Azad Engineering Ltd (up 5.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were IFGL Refractories Ltd (up 5.04%), Inox Wind Energy Ltd (up 5%), NIBE Ltd (up 5%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.98%), and Ircon International Ltd (up 4.54%).

On the other hand, AGI Greenpac Ltd (down 5%), Rajoo Engineers Ltd (down 4.54%), and Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd (down 4.18%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 504.27 or 1.03% at 49554.84.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 134.01 points or 0.92% at 14771.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.05 points or 0.18% at 23204.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 43.83 points or 0.06% at 76576.79.

On BSE,2278 shares were trading in green, 806 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

