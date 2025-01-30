Tata Motors Ltd Slips 7.46%, BSE Auto index Shed 1.26%

Tata Motors Ltd has lost 5.99% over last one month compared to 2.91% fall in BSE Auto index and 2.13% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Motors Ltd fell 7.46% today to trade at Rs 696.3. The BSE Auto index is down 1.26% to quote at 50158.58. The index is down 2.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd decreased 0.71% and Balkrishna Industries Ltd lost 0.67% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 14.01 % over last one year compared to the 6.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Motors Ltd has lost 5.99% over last one month compared to 2.91% fall in BSE Auto index and 2.13% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.7 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1179.05 on 30 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 684.25 on 30 Jan 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News