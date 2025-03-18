Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate shares gain

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 121.55 points or 1.96% at 6326.89 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, DLF Ltd (up 3.48%), SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 2.48%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.78%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.69%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.65%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.5%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.36%), Anant Raj Ltd (up 1.3%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.85%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.76%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 683.12 or 1.56% at 44517.39.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 150.57 points or 1.1% at 13791.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 172.6 points or 0.77% at 22681.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 569.78 points or 0.77% at 74739.73.

On BSE,2517 shares were trading in green, 714 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

