Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 134.48 points or 1.94% at 7062 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 4.72%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.17%),DLF Ltd (up 1.91%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.71%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.99%), Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.98%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.64%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.15%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.14%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 3.79 or 0.01% at 72704.37.

The Nifty 50 index was down 19.05 points or 0.09% at 22103.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 199.85 points or 0.43% at 46210.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.54 points or 0.02% at 13650.54.

On BSE,2003 shares were trading in green, 1142 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

