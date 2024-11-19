Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index rising 171.44 points or 2.3% at 7613.82 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 3.37%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.26%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.69%),Sobha Ltd (up 2.57%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 1.61%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.46%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.17%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.25%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.2%).

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 822.94 or 1.58% at 52845.31.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 201.64 points or 1.33% at 15407.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 235.95 points or 1.01% at 23689.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 748.07 points or 0.97% at 78087.08.

On BSE,2557 shares were trading in green, 515 were trading in red and 86 were unchanged.

