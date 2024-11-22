Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Real Estate shares rise

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index rising 118.28 points or 1.55% at 7749.17 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.65%), Sobha Ltd (up 3.36%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.07%),DLF Ltd (up 2.53%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.81%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.64%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.12%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.98%), moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 186.68 or 0.36% at 52327.83.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 90.41 points or 0.59% at 15377.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.3 points or 0.37% at 23437.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 446.67 points or 0.58% at 77602.46.

On BSE,2211 shares were trading in green, 771 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

