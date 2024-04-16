Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate shares slide

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 42.06 points or 0.57% at 7370.59 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.16%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.4%), DLF Ltd (up 0.95%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.78%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.62%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.81%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.79%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.41%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 571.36 or 0.78% at 72828.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 160.7 points or 0.72% at 22111.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 273.89 points or 0.61% at 45440.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.67 points or 0.07% at 13685.95.

On BSE,2146 shares were trading in green, 1605 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

