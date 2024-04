Strides Pharma Science has allotted 10,000 equity shares under ESOP on 29 April 2024. Consequent to above, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 91,89,97,140/- consisting of ,18,99,714 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 91,90,97,140/- consisting of 9,19,09,714 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

