Real Estate shares slide

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 36.69 points or 0.48% at 7606.57 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 4.47%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.79%), Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.51%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.39%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.21%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 1.37%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.18%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.99%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 284.41 or 0.38% at 74767.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 90.3 points or 0.4% at 22695.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 184.6 points or 0.39% at 47500.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 124.5 points or 0.87% at 14363.87.

On BSE,1996 shares were trading in green, 1783 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

First Published: May 02 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

