Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 86.7 points or 1.18% at 7275.33 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.72%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.07%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.91%), DLF Ltd (up 1.55%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.86%), and Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.59%), were the top losers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.94%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.69%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.27%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 157.55 or 0.22% at 72561.72.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.55 points or 0.31% at 22025.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 202.16 points or 0.45% at 45239.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.19 points or 0.42% at 13811.14.

On BSE,1946 shares were trading in green, 1752 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Repro India consolidated net profit declines 39.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit declines 2.34% in the March 2024 quarter

ECap Equities reports standalone net profit of Rs 171.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 95.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 7.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story