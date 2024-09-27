Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 203.53 points or 2.3% at 8635.55 at 13:45 IST. Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 4.55%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.8%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.12%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.98%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were DLF Ltd (down 1.48%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.21%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.07%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.13%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.44%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 120.68 or 0.21% at 57172.64.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 30.47 points or 0.18% at 17106.85.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.05 points or 0.06% at 26201.

The BSE Sensex index was down 186.71 points or 0.22% at 85649.41.

On BSE,2033 shares were trading in green, 1837 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

