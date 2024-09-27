Sanofi India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Sanofi India Ltd is quoting at Rs 6808.35, down 1.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 39.51% in last one year as compared to a 34.14% rally in NIFTY and a 55.84% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sanofi India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6808.35, down 1.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 26188.05. The Sensex is at 85554.65, down 0.33%.Sanofi India Ltd has gained around 0.97% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sanofi India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23250.9, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13331 shares today, compared to the daily average of 24823 shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp