W.e.f. 27 September 2024

Ms. Payal Madaan, the Company secretary and Compliance Officer of ARCHIES has resigned from her position vide her letter dated 10" September 2024 and will be relieved from the services of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 27" September 2024.

