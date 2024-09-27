Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Paliperidone extended-release Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has announced that it has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Paliperidone extended-release tablets.

The said drug is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Invega extended-release tablets of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paliperidone extended-release tablets are used to treat the symptoms of psychotic disorders, including schizophrenia. it is also indicated for the treatment of schizoaffective disorder, both as a monotherapy and as an adjunct to mood stabilizers and antidepressants.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Paliperidone extended-release tablets, have an estimated market size of $ 48 million for twelve months ending June 2024, according to IQVIA.