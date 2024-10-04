Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 152.11 points or 1.86% at 8035.7 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 5.07%), DLF Ltd (down 2.39%),Sobha Ltd (down 1.88%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.79%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.29%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.02%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.92%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.33%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.11%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 330.83 or 0.59% at 56065.53.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 151.62 points or 0.91% at 16546.31.

The Nifty 50 index was down 188.7 points or 0.75% at 25061.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 674.46 points or 0.82% at 81822.64.

On BSE,1598 shares were trading in green, 2304 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

