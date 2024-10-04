Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 152.11 points or 1.86% at 8035.7 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 5.07%), DLF Ltd (down 2.39%),Sobha Ltd (down 1.88%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.79%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.29%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.02%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.92%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.33%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.11%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 330.83 or 0.59% at 56065.53.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 151.62 points or 0.91% at 16546.31.

The Nifty 50 index was down 188.7 points or 0.75% at 25061.4.

More From This Section

LIC Housing Finance Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Nifty slides below 25,050; media shares under pressure

Indices pare all gains; IT shares rally

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

The BSE Sensex index was down 674.46 points or 0.82% at 81822.64.

On BSE,1598 shares were trading in green, 2304 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, Oct 4: Sensex sheds 808pts; Nifty ends near 25,000; FMCG drags, IT shines

Gwalior's Captain Roop Singh Stadium: A place where legacy meets royalty

Indian Railways to begin trials of India's first hydrogen train in Dec 2024

Madras HC orders FSSAI to grant time to AR Dairy in Tirupati laddu case

India, EU regulators in negotiations as October deadline on oversight looms

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story