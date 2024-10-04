Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NDR Auto Components Ltd, Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd, Malu Paper Mills Ltd and Baazar Style Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 October 2024. NDR Auto Components Ltd, Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd, Malu Paper Mills Ltd and Baazar Style Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 27.22 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

NDR Auto Components Ltd tumbled 8.98% to Rs 810. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6899 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd crashed 7.63% to Rs 281.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25601 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7941 shares in the past one month.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd corrected 7.20% to Rs 49.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 79718 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26688 shares in the past one month.

Baazar Style Retail Ltd dropped 6.68% to Rs 384.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

