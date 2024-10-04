Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 340.65, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 73.27% in last one year as compared to a 28.38% rally in NIFTY and a 58.12% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 340.65, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25092.5. The Sensex is at 81969.31, down 0.64%.Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added around 2.84% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42550.5, down 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 138.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 174.61 lakh shares in last one month.

