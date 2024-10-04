Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 340.65, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 73.27% in last one year as compared to a 28.38% rally in NIFTY and a 58.12% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 340.65, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25092.5. The Sensex is at 81969.31, down 0.64%.Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added around 2.84% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42550.5, down 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 138.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 174.61 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 343.6, down 1.05% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd jumped 73.27% in last one year as compared to a 28.38% rally in NIFTY and a 58.12% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 20.91 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, Oct 4: Sensex sheds 808pts; Nifty ends near 25,000; FMCG drags, IT shines

Gwalior's Captain Roop Singh Stadium: A place where legacy meets royalty

Indian Railways to begin trials of India's first hydrogen train in Dec 2024

Madras HC orders FSSAI to grant time to AR Dairy in Tirupati laddu case

India, EU regulators in negotiations as October deadline on oversight looms

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story