LIC Housing Finance Ltd eases for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 635.4, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 34.88% in last one year as compared to a 28.38% rally in NIFTY and a 20.48% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 635.4, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25092.5. The Sensex is at 81969.31, down 0.64%.LIC Housing Finance Ltd has eased around 10.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23881.55, down 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.53 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp