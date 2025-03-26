Ksolves India Ltd Falls 3.32%

Ksolves India Ltd has added 1.17% over last one month compared to 4.7% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.74% rise in the SENSEX

Ksolves India Ltd lost 3.32% today to trade at Rs 447.9. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.35% to quote at 36910.5. The index is down 4.7 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd decreased 1.26% and Ramco Systems Ltd lost 1.12% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 3.62 % over last one year compared to the 7.61% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Ksolves India Ltd has added 1.17% over last one month compared to 4.7% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.74% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 987 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20523 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 635 on 03 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 324 on 17 Mar 2025.

