Siemens Ltd Spikes 1.97%

Siemens Ltd rose 1.97% today to trade at Rs 5220. The BSE Power index is up 0.72% to quote at 6663.12. The index is up 10.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Torrent Power Ltd increased 1.64% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd added 1.53% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 1.78 % over last one year compared to the 7.61% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Siemens Ltd has added 7.06% over last one month compared to 10.68% gain in BSE Power index and 4.74% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3639 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12334 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 8129.95 on 16 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4569.1 on 03 Mar 2025.

