V-Mart Retail edges higher on bonus share issue proposal

V-Mart Retail added 2.20% to Rs 3336.35 after the company said that its board will meet on 02 May 2025 to consider a proposal of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.

At the same meeting, the companys board will also consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the fourth quarter and year ended on 31 March 2025.

The dividend on the equity shares of the company, if any, would be approved at said board meet.

V-Mart is an omni-retail store chain for the complete family, offering fashion apparel, footwear, home furnishings, general merchandise, and kirana.

The companys standalone net profit surged 153.7% to Rs 71.63 crore in Q3 FY25, as compared with Rs 28.23 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 15.5% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,026.73 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

