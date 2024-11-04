Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Real Estate stocks slide

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 233.41 points or 2.96% at 7645.76 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 5.32%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 4.24%),DLF Ltd (down 4.05%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.28%),Sobha Ltd (down 2.79%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.75%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.63%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.42%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.59%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.57%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 995.11 or 1.79% at 54627.49.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 211.7 points or 1.33% at 15727.28.

The Nifty 50 index was down 422.05 points or 1.74% at 23882.3.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1258.37 points or 1.58% at 78465.75.

On BSE,1155 shares were trading in green, 2870 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

