Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 174.72 points or 2.18% at 7853.44 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Anant Raj Ltd (down 3.42%), Sobha Ltd (down 2.87%),SignatureGlobal India Ltd (down 2.73%),DLF Ltd (down 2.37%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 2.2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.94%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.73%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.64%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.62%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.45%).

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 482.88 or 0.88% at 54178.75.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 85.93 points or 0.55% at 15629.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 155.8 points or 0.66% at 23533.15.

The BSE Sensex index was down 524.94 points or 0.67% at 77623.55.

On BSE,1283 shares were trading in green, 2588 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

