REC disburses loans worth Rs 47,303 crore in July-Sept quarter

REC said that it has disbursed loans amounting to Rs 47,303 crore in Q2 FY24-25, which is higher by 13.71% as compared with Rs 41,598 crore disbursed in Q2 FY23-24.

Of this, renewable energy loans aggregated to Rs 5,946 crore, up 37.35% YoY. Renewable energy loans accounted for 13% of total disbursals in Q2 FY24-25 as against 10% in Q2 FY23-24.

For the half year ended on 30 September 2024, REC has disbursed loans worth Rs 90,955 crore, up 20.10% YoY. The quantum of renewable energy loans stood at Rs 11,297 crore, up 92.68% YoY.