Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soars 1.15%, up for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 3864, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 94.12% in last one year as compared to a 30.67% jump in NIFTY and a 25.69% jump in the Nifty FMCG. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3864, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.55% on the day, quoting at 25396.95. The Sensex is at 82881.96, down 1.64%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has gained around 5.25% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 65470.95, down 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3888.2, up 0.97% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 94.12% in last one year as compared to a 30.67% jump in NIFTY and a 25.69% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 73.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News