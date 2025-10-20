Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC gains after Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 4,415 cr

REC gains after Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 4,415 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

REC rose 1.20% to Rs 379.20 after the company reported an 9.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,414.93 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 4,037.72 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Total income jumped 10.62% YoY to Rs 15,162.38 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On a sequential basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined by 1.13%, while total income rose by 2.28%.

Total expenses increased 11.66% to Rs 9,613.44 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 8,608.92 crore in Q2 FY25. Finance cost stood at Rs 9,130.68 crore (up 7.34% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 66.70 crore (up 1.87% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 5,548.94 crore in Q2 FY26, up 8.85% from Rs 5,097.39 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

On a half-year basis, the company's net profit rose 18.44% to Rs 8,880.64 crore on an 11.16% increase in revenue to Rs 29,102.29 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 4.60 per equity share for the financial year 202526. The record date for the said interim dividend is Monday, 27 October 2025, and it will be paid/dispatched on or before 14 November 2025 to eligible shareholders.

Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) is a leading 'Maharatna' Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power. The company is a Government of India Enterprise engaged in extending financial assistance across the power sector value chain and is a NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Presently throughout the power sector value chain, REC has been a partner in every stage of India's transformation journey with its innovative financial solutions. The company clients primarily include Indian public sector power utilities at the central and state levels and private sector power utilities. Their primary financial product is project-based long-term loans. They fund their business with market borrowings of various maturities, including bonds and term loans.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

South Indian Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Euro off two-week high against US dollar, inflation data in focus

IDFC First Bank rises after Q2 PAT spurts 76% YoY to Rs 352 cr

JSW Energy drops after Q2 PAT slumps 17% YoY to Rs 705 cr

Prime Minister urges citizens to mark this festive season by buying Indian products

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story