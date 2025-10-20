Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Minister urges citizens to mark this festive season by buying Indian products

Prime Minister urges citizens to mark this festive season by buying Indian products

Image
Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has called upon all citizens to mark this festive season by celebrating the hardwork, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians by buying Indian products. Lets buy Indian products and say- Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai! Do also share what you bought on social media, he noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Orient Electric Q2 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 12 crore

Volumes jump at Dalmia Bharat Ltd counter

Nifty trades above 25,800 level; PSU Bank shares rally

Reliance Inds surges after Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 18,165 cr

Federal Bank vaults after Q2 PAT rises 11% QoQ

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story