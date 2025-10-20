South Indian Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

DCB Bank Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 October 2025.

South Indian Bank Ltd soared 16.72% to Rs 38.12 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 207.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

DCB Bank Ltd spiked 13.94% to Rs 146.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37336 shares in the past one month. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd surged 7.74% to Rs 855.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month. RBL Bank Ltd jumped 7.61% to Rs 322.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.66 lakh shares in the past one month.