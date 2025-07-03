Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC Ltd down for fifth straight session

REC Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 395, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.38% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% rally in NIFTY and a 12.37% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 395, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25500.7. The Sensex is at 83583.25, up 0.21%.REC Ltd has lost around 1.47% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26861.7, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 394.7, down 0.27% on the day. REC Ltd tumbled 31.38% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% rally in NIFTY and a 12.37% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 6.63 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

