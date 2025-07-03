REC Ltd down for fifth straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 395, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.38% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% rally in NIFTY and a 12.37% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 395, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25500.7. The Sensex is at 83583.25, up 0.21%.REC Ltd has lost around 1.47% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26861.7, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.37 lakh shares in last one month.