Godawari Power & Ispat receives PGCIL approval for its steel billets

Godawari Power & Ispat announced that the steel billets (HT billets conforming to IS 14650) manufactured by the company have been approved by Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) vide its letter dated 02 July 2025. As a result of this approval, the company has become eligible to supply entire range of HT steel billets to all manufacturers of galvanised steel structures for the transmission projects of PGCIL.

