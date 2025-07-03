Uno Minda completes acquisition of IP rights and e-drive business assets from Friwo

Uno Minda, through its wholly owned subsidiary namely UnoMinda EV Systems has completed the acquisition of e-drive business assets, Intellectual Property Rights, the know-how and R&D Team relating to the e-Drives Business technologies including the required control hardware and service software located at Germany, from Friwo Group Entities.

Further the acquisition of e-Drives Business Assets at Vietnam from Friwo is currently under process and is expected to be completed on or before 15 July 2025.

