Uno Minda completes acquisition of IP rights and e-drive business assets from Friwo

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Uno Minda, through its wholly owned subsidiary namely UnoMinda EV Systems has completed the acquisition of e-drive business assets, Intellectual Property Rights, the know-how and R&D Team relating to the e-Drives Business technologies including the required control hardware and service software located at Germany, from Friwo Group Entities.

Further the acquisition of e-Drives Business Assets at Vietnam from Friwo is currently under process and is expected to be completed on or before 15 July 2025.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

