Recognized Centres of Excellence set to promote R&D in all areas of critical minerals

Ministry of Mines has issued the guidelines for setting up of Centres of Excellence (CoE) under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM). This is in pursuance to a key pillar of the Mission, which is research and technology development in critical minerals. Critical raw materials form the crucial supply chain for emerging sectors of clean energy and mobility transition, in addition to advanced technology and strategic sectors like electronics, defence, space, etc. In order to develop, demonstrate and deploy technologies in an end-to-end systems approach, it is essential to conduct R&D so as to reach higher Technology Readiness Levels (TRL). CoEs will identify, develop and implement extraction process and beneficiation technologies for a host of critical minerals from multiple sources and conduct directed R&D to reach TRL 7 / 8 pilot plant and pre-commercial demonstration and create a competency center.

Under this new initiative, reputed academic/R&D institutions, as per eligibility prescribed, will be evaluated and recognized as CoEs for R&D in critical minerals. CoEs will undertake innovative and transformational research to strengthen and advance the nation's science and technology capability in the area of critical minerals. CoEs will aim at undertaking cutting edge research and promoting inter-/multi-disciplinary approaches to problem solving in critical minerals domain. A CoE will operate as a consortium, on a Hub & Spoke model, to leverage R&D in critical minerals and pooling the core competence of each constituent under one umbrella. The CoE (Hub Institute) will bring in at least two industry partners and at least two R&D/ academic partners in the consortium.

