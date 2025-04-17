Union Minister Piyush Goyal describes IMEC as a modern-day Silk Route

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal addressing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) High-Level Roundtable on Connectivity and Economic Growth said that the IMEC is a powerful endorsement of the leadership and partnership of India and Middle East and East Europe a very forward and visionary concept that has caught the fancy of the world. The Minister stated that IMEC is not merely a trade route, but a modern-day Silk Route a partnership of equals that fosters synergy, connectivity, and inclusive prosperity. It will bring down logistics costs by up to 30%, reduce transportation time by 40%, and create seamless trade linkages across continents, he said. We will not only be linking trade; we will be linking civilizations and cultures from Southeast Asia to the Gulf, from the Middle East to Central Europe. Goyal also underscored the corridors emphasis on sustainability and digital connectivity. This initiative respects sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is not about dominance or creating economic unions. It is a partnership built on mutual trust, inclusivity and sustainability, he said.

