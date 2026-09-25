Starts commercial operations at RMC plant located at Pune

Refex Industries has commenced its Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) business, leveraging its existing capabilities and expertise in the Coal and Ash Handling business to expand into downstream construction materials and further strengthen its presence in the infrastructure and construction ecosystem.

The RMC business is headed by Anil Kulkarni, Chief Business Officer.

The RMC business involves the production and supply of ready-mix concrete for residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure projects. The Company proposes to undertake the RMC business through a lease-based, asset-light model, facilitating faster market entry and scalable expansion while enabling optimised capital deployment.