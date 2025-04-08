GIFT Nifty hints at value-driven bounce

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty April 2025 futures are flashing a 203-point rise in early trade, sending a strong green signal for the Nifty 50s opening bell.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 9,040.01 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 12,122.45 crore in the Indian equity market on 7 April 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 14222.77 crore in the secondary market during April 2025 (so far). This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 6027.77 crore in March 2024.

Global Markets:

Dow Jones futures is up 775 points, indicating a rebound in the US stocks today.

Asian markets staged a cautious rebound on Tuesday, recovering some ground after Mondays financial "bloodbath" triggered by fresh concerns over worsening consumer finances and tariffs.

The market jitters followed US President Donald Trumps fiery threat to slap a whopping 50% tariff on imports from Beijing. This came in response to Chinas own counterpunch: a 34% tit-for-tat tariff on US goods. Not to be outdone, Chinas Commerce Ministry doubled down on Tuesday, vowing to "fight to the end" and warning of further "countermeasures" if Washington follows through.

Even as the rhetoric escalated, Beijing struck a note of restraint. The Commerce Ministry reiterated that it still favored "dialogue" with the US, cautioning that in a trade war, "there are no winners."

The escalating tensions have left global investors rattled. Analysts are now openly worrying about the ripple effects on supply chains, trade routes, and overall economic stability. A full-blown trade war, they warn, could put global growth into a chokehold.

Over in the US, Wall Street had a rough ride Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.9%, the S&P 500 dipped 0.2%, and the Nasdaq managed a modest 0.1% gainthanks in part to a late-session tech rebound.

President Trump, meanwhile, remained unmoved by the volatility, reiterating his administrations commitment to reciprocal tariffs, brushing off any talk of a pause.

Among the tech heavyweights, NVIDIA soared 3.5%, and Broadcom Inc surged 5.4%. Amazon and Meta Platforms also clawed back losses. On the flip side, Apple slid 3.7%, and Tesla tumbled another 2.6%, adding to investor anxiety.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity market endured a brutal blow today, closing deep in the red for the third straight session, as traders were left nursing staggering losses. A global sell-offdriven by escalating trade tensions and rising fears of a U.S. recessionsent tremors through Dalal Street, leaving investor sentiment severely bruised. The Nifty closed below 22,170, with metals, banks, pharma, and IT stocks leading the charge in a broad-based sell-off.

The S&P BSE Sensex plummeted 2,226.79 points, or 2.95%, to close at 73,137.90, while the Nifty 50 nosedived 742.85 points, or 3.24%, settling at 22,161.60. In just three trading sessions, the Sensex has shed 4.54%, and the Nifty has lost a staggering 5.01%.

