Stock Alert: Bharat Electronics, Titan Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, P N Gadgil Jewellers

Birlasoft, Hindustan Copper and Manappuram Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 8 April 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Transformer & Rectifiers (India) will declare its quarterly result later today.

Bharat Electronics received an order worth Rs 2,210 crore for electronic warfare from the Indian Ari Force. The company received orders worth Rs 2,803 crore so far in financial year 2026.

Mahindra & Mahindras total production jumped 23.51% to 88,701 units in March 2025 as against 71,814 units in March 2024. Total sales increased 19.32% to 79,751 units in March 2025 as compared with 66,840 units in March 2024. The company incorporated Mahindra Advanced Technologies as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Titan Companys standalone business saw an uptick of 25% compared to last year. Caratlane registered 22% YoY growth , driven by healthy growth in the studded portfolio.

Also Read

P N Gadgil Jewellers consolidated revenue jumped 26% year on year (YoY). The retail segment grew 50% compared to last year while the e-commerce segment surged 244% when compared to the year-ago period.

KPI Green Energy terminated an order from Sai Bandhan Infinium for a 66.20 MW hybrid power project. The order termination is due to change in project technical requirements post receipt of order.

