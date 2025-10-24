Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 1.44%, rises for fifth straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 1.44%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 719.85, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.38% in last one year as compared to a 6.87% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.61% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Shriram Finance Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 719.85, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25842.45. The Sensex is at 84370.98, down 0.22%. Shriram Finance Ltd has risen around 17.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27556.65, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 718.15, up 1.17% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd is up 16.38% in last one year as compared to a 6.87% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.61% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 15.25 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

