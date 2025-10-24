BEML gains on inking MoU with Italy's Tesmec for Surface Miner equipment

BEML advanced 2.98% to Rs 4,532.65 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tesmec S.p.A., Italy, to introduce Surface Miner equipment for mining applications.

According to an exchange filing, the agreement is part of its normal course of business.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 53.86% stake in BEML.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 64.11 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 70.47 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 633.99 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 634.08 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.