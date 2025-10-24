BEML gains on inking MoU with Italy's Tesmec for Surface Miner equipment

BEML advanced 2.98% to Rs 4,532.65 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tesmec S.p.A., Italy, to introduce Surface Miner equipment for mining applications.According to an exchange filing, the agreement is part of its normal course of business.
BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 53.86% stake in BEML.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 64.11 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 70.47 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 633.99 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 634.08 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app