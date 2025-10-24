Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML gains on inking MoU with Italy's Tesmec for Surface Miner equipment

BEML gains on inking MoU with Italy's Tesmec for Surface Miner equipment

Image
Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BEML advanced 2.98% to Rs 4,532.65 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tesmec S.p.A., Italy, to introduce Surface Miner equipment for mining applications.

According to an exchange filing, the agreement is part of its normal course of business.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 53.86% stake in BEML.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 64.11 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 70.47 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 633.99 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 634.08 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 1.44%, rises for fifth straight session

Cyient DLM appoints R M Subramanian as CFO

Sagar Cements gains after net loss narrows to Rs 42 cr in Q2 FY26

Miven Machine Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Rupee derivatives market turnover value clocks Rs 58 lakh crore in H1 of 2025

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story