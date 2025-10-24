Cyient DLM appoints R M Subramanian as CFO

Cyient DLM said that its board has approved the appointment of R M Subramanian as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from 24 October 2025.

R M Subramanian brings over 25 years of experience across EMS, energy, manufacturing, and consulting sectors. He has led finance and commercial functions, most recently as Group CFO at Avalon Technologies, overseeing corporate finance, reporting, taxation, and secretarial functions. Earlier roles include Sanmar Group, Cairn India, and Essar Oil. He is an IIM Bangalore alumnus and a BITS Pilani graduate.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.